BENGALURU: Navakarnataka Janapara Shakti, a campaign launched by the BJP state unit to build a new Karnataka, has become a forum for public to share their thoughts about development of the state, said campaign convener Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

He said on Saturday opinions and suggestions are being taken from public and prominent citizens in various sectors in order to lay foundation for comprehensive development of the state. Public suggestions are being collected in two different modes and the same will be compiled in a digital form to prepare blueprint on how each constituency should be developed, he said.

The party has launched Janapara Shakti helpline (9108123123/9663839467). People can also write to them at : janaparashakthi@gmail.com