BENGALURU: Under pressure from the opposition and fearing political repercussions, the state government on Saturday withdrew the controversial letter sent out to Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police across the state asking for their opinion on dropping cases registered against members of the minority community involved in communal clashes.

On Saturday, the Home Department issued an order withdrawing the earlier circular and instead sent out a fresh one seeking opinions on withdrawing cases booked against innocent people involved in communal clashes. Sources in the Home Department said that it was a modified order in which the words ‘minority community’ had been dropped.

The move comes after the earlier circular was slammed vociferously by the BJP, which termed it as a brazen attempt to appease the minorities ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. BJP leaders on Saturday termed the Siddaramaiah-led government as a ‘Tughlaq durbar’ and its leaders warned that such a move by the state government will lead to increased violence if only cases against members from minority communities are withdrawn.

In the Government Order issued on Saturday, the word ‘minority communities’ is conspicuously missing. The new order simply asks for the opinion of the police chiefs as well as the director-prosecution for withdrawing cases against innocent people booked for communal violence and other cases. A separate communication sent from the Home department states that the previous orders issued in the matter stands cancelled. The new circular also asks for details of innocent people who are involved in other cases beside communal clashes.