BALLARI/HAVERI: BJP MLA Anand Singh from Vijayanagar in Ballari district tendered his resignation to Assembly Speaker Koliwad on Saturday.

Anand Singh

Singh who was unhappy with certain developments in the BJP is likely to join the Congress in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi soon, sources said. Singh held a meeting with his supporters on Saturday to elicit their opinions on his future course of action.

In the evening, Singh met Koliwad at the latter’s residence in Ranibennur in Haveri district and submitted his resignation.

Reading out the resignation letter, Koliwad declared that the MLA tendered his resignation by “his own will and not due to any force or compulsion by anybody”.

Though Chief Minister and other senior leaders are said to have wooed Singh, several Congressmen in Hospet are reportedly unhappy about his joining the Congress.

Singh represented Hospet twice as BJP MLA. But he felt he was sidelined in the party. Singh had identified himself in the close quarters of Reddy brothers and had been arrested in connection with illegal mining.