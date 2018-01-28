YADGIR: At a time when almost everyone has a story of bad experience with autorickshaw drivers to share, here is one with a difference. Mallikarjun, an auto driver in Yadgir, doubles as a Good Samaritan to win the hearts of his passengers. He works round-the-clock to ensure that no pregnant woman or physically challenged person has to suffer for want of a vehicle in times of need.

“In 2008, I saw a helpless pregnant woman dying for not getting timely transport to the hospital. That day itself, I decided to do something to help such women. I borrowed `30,000 from my mother and arranged some more money to buy an autorickshaw. Since then, I am ready 24x7 to help pregnant women reach hospitals in time for delivery,” says Mallikarjun, who is in his forties. A board on his auto also reads: “Free service for pregnant women.”

Till date, he has helped over 700 women reach hospitals, and he claims that all of them delivered successfully. He has no count of how many physically challenged passengers and accident victims would have availed of his auto’s service in the past one decade.

“My sister had a complicated Cesarean section during her first delivery. That time we were little scared, and when the labour pain started we immediately dialled Mallikarjun. We had great faith in him and his services. He reached in no time, and it was a normal delivery. We can never thank him enough,” says a local resident Uday.

“Helping those in need gives me immense satisfaction, and my joy knows no bounds when my passengers thank me from the bottom of their hearts. Auto drivers these days are known for their bad attitude to passengers and exorbitant demands. I want to change that perception,” says Mallikarjun.

His relentless service towards saving expecting mothers in pain and accident victims has caught attention of many.

Yadgir MLA Dr A B Malakareddy has gifted him an auto, which he has customised to provide a comfortable ride to his passengers. A huge photograph of famous actor late Shankar Nag is pasted on the back. Mallikarjun, who is also popular as Sangliana in the region, is a big fan of Shankar Nag. So much so that he has set ‘Hello Sangliana here’ as his ringtone.

Shankar Nag had played the character of the famous tough cop H T Sangliana in a movie, of which a sequel was also made later. Mallikarjun has got 40 awards till date at local and state levels. But for him, the moment that he will remember for lifetime came when retired police officer Sangliana himself visited Yadgir to felicitate him. The senior cop was inspired by his selfless service, and spent quite some time with the auto driver.

When ambulance gavem wings to his dreams

Mallikarjun always wanted to serve more pregnant women, especially those staying far from the city and hospital facilities. But it was not possible for him to cover long distances on auto. His dream came true only when he got an ambulance from the district administration. “I was then working at social welfare office and at his farewell function, the then zilla panchayat Chief Executive Officer Sunil Kumar asked us to do something for this auto driver. Subsequently, we decided to gift him an ambulance,” says Dr Neelamma, who is now working in a primary health centre.

“Only that day, I came to know that the auto driver Mallikarjun I knew was also popular as Sangliana,” she adds.

Now, Mallikarjun’s area of operation and service has expanded, and he has kept a separate driver to ensure that no other woman meets the fate of the pregnant woman who changed his perspective towards life in 2008.

He is our own Sangliana, they say

Almost all the inmates of the government women hostel in Yadgir have Mallikarjun’s contact number stored in their mobile phones. Whenever anyone requires urgent medical attention, his name comes to their mind first, and Mallikarjun reaches there as soon as possible. “We trust him. We have called him several times at odd hours but he never failed to respond. Such auto guys are difficult to find these days. He always serves with a smile and without complaining, and that makes him unique. He is our own Sangliana,” says one of the girls.