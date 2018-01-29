BENGALURU: BJP is planning a special gift for its chief minister candidate B S Yeddyurappa on his 75th birthday on February 27. With the campaign heating up for the forthcoming assembly election, BJP is set to organise a mega farmers' rally in Davangere as part of the celebrations and felicitate the former chief minister who has carved a niche for himself as a farmers' leader in the state.

A committee headed by former Union minister Siddeshwar has been constituted to oversee the preparations for the mega rally. "We are planning for a turnout of about 2 lakh farmers in Davangere on February 27," Shankargauda Patil, National Vice President of BJP Raitha Morcha, told The New Indian Express.

Many national leaders and union ministers too would participate in the rally, which would be a tribute to Yeddyurappa's toil in building BJP as a force in the state and his mass connect with the farmers, Patil said. "We are keen to have BJP National President Amit Shah address the rally, but a clear picture on his participation would emerge only after Prime Ministrer Narendra Modi's rally in Bengaluru on February 4," Patil added. In all about 19 such rallies are being planned, which would include rallies to woo the Weavers, Balijas, Koli Samaj, OBCs, Women and Dalits.

Manifesto Conventions

Meanwhile, the the micro connect with the masses for preparing the party manifesto ahead of the polls is being intensified by organising local interactions in all the constituencies. Constituency-wise vision document would be prepared for each constituency based on the suggestions from local residents.