BENGALURU: Dissatisfied with the special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, Indrajit Lankesh, younger brother of Gauri, on Monday announced that he would approach the Karnataka High Court demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into his sister's murder case.

Indrajit announced his decision after he lit a candle on his sister’s grave in Chamrajpet here on Monday, which is also Gauri Lankesh’s birthday. He claimed political pressure on the SIT was hindering the investigation. “It has been five months since Gauri’s death. I fully cooperated with the investigation, but I feel the SIT, under pressure from the state, is carrying out the investigation along only one track. Today I will speak to my lawyers and will approach the High Court,” he said.

Referring to sketches of Gauri’s killers released by the SIT, Indrajit questioned how such detailed sketches, which even showed red turmeric smeared on one person’s forehead, could be prepared with just the CCTV footage in which the men’s faces were covered with helmets and visors. “I lost faith in the investigation the day the sketches were released,” he said.

Emphasising the need for CBI to take over, he said Gauri’s murder was discussed internationally, including in the British and American parliaments. Questioning the police by referring to the cancellation of Sunny Leone’s New Year’s event, he said, “Even if a woman wants to come here and dance during the New Year they say they can not give her security.”

He said at a rally for Gauri three days after her murder, the presence of Congress leaders including chief minister Siddaramaiah made him feel it was a Congress-sponsored event. He said, “Since the murder has occurred in Bengaluru, and the SIT has been constituted by the state, all questions regarding the murder should be addressed to the state. But I found people questioning the Centre, which was something I could not digest.”

Referring to reports that the SIT had made a breakthrough, he said if this was the case, the SIT should make an announcement regarding the same, and not doing so would be very irresponsible of them. He clarified that he would not attend celebrations for Gauri scheduled to be held at Town Hall on Monday afternoon.