BELAGAVI: Two weeks after Goa Water Resource Minister Vinod Palyecar’s visit to Kalasa-Banduri project site raised a furore, another team, led by Goa Assembly Speaker Pramod Savanth, paid a visit to the site on Sunday around 11.30 am. Goa has earlier accused Karnataka of taking up construction work at the site even as the dispute is before the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal.

“It is evident that the neighbouring state is trying to show Karnataka in bad light. As the Mahadayi water tribunal is scheduled to begin hearings in early February, Goa is trying to create a false image of the state. Their water resource minister has already visited the site and clarified that there was no construction activity at the site,” said Ashok Chandargi, president of Kannada Organisations’ Joint Action Committee, Belagavi.

“Goa is making false allegations and trying to create unrest between the people of the two states. The repeated visits show that Goa wants to take up the issue aggressively. But, at the same time, Karnataka is a divided house. Political parties are involving in a blame game, whereas in Goa, the leaders are putting up a united front,” he added.

Water Resources minister M B Patil pointed out that the delegation visited the project site without permission and in violation of protocol. However, they were allowed to visit the site as Karnataka had nothing to hide about Kalasa-Banduri project, he said. “Though I was personally opposed to the idea of the delegation, led by the Speaker, visiting the spot, I was convinced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” he said. There were some concerns due to the controversial remarks made by Goa Minister Vinod Palyecar against Kannadas during his recent visit to the site, he said.

“It is protocol that they inform us so that security and hospitality can be extended. They came without informing us before hand, probably to politicise the issue,” he said. “If we had prevented them for security reasons, they would have politicised the issue by courting arrest. In order to maintain transparency and to not give room for any false allegations, Siddaramaiah allowed the visit,” Patil added.

Stop repeated visits of Goa ministers, officials into Kalasa-Banduri project site, govt told

Belagavi/Dharwad: THE leaders of farmers and Kannada organisations have called for urgent steps from the state government against repeated visits from Goa ministers and officials. They have termed it as ‘intelligence failures’ on part of Karnataka. Farmer leader from Belagavi, Annasaheb Desai described the visit of Goa as harmful to the democratic system of the nation as Goa has been violating the inter state administrative protocols.

Siddagouda Modagi, the president Sugarcane Growers’ Association said Goa might have visited the Kalasa project site with an intention to collect additional information to plead before the Mahadayi River Water Sharing Tribunal which starts its hearing from February 6. “Goa has all the rights to collect any information from the state to plead before the tribunal. However, its entry into the state was not according to the official manner.