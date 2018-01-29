KOLAR: In a bizarre incident, a bride and her groom separately ‘fled’ ahead of their wedding which was to be held on Sunday. The wedding ceremony of Guresh of Channakal village of Malur town, who works in Bengaluru, and S Sowmya of Nalla Halli in Bangarpet taluk was to be held at a wedding hall at Malur and the reception was planned on Saturday evening. But neither Sowmya nor her parents turned up on Saturday.

Only later, the groom’s family found out that Sowmya had run away from home without informing her parents as she was not interested in the marriage. Her parents and relatives had looked for her everywhere, but in vain. Not wanting to stall the wedding, the elders in Sowmya’s family convinced her cousin Venkatarathnamma to wed Guresh.

Though Venkatarathnamma and her parents initially opposed it, they later agreed. Without much ado, Guresh and Rathnamma’s engagement ceremony was conducted on Saturday night and the wedding was scheduled on Sunday. But, in a twist to the story, on Sunday morning, Guresh, who is physically challenged, reportedly told his parents that he wanted to visit a parlour and left the wedding hall. He did not turn up even after many hours, following which the wedding was called off.

Venkatarathnamma’s relative Shankarappa said, “We don’t know why Sowmya or Guresh ran away from the wedding. But now Venkatarathnamma has been left to suffer.” Speaking to Express, Kolar Superintendent of Police Rohini Katoch Sepat said, “No complaint has been filed so far. We will investigate if family members file a complaint.”