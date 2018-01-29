BENGALURU: In response to a public interest litigation filed in the court to declare bandh or strike as unconstitutional, the Karnataka High Court on Monday ordered emergent notice to the chief secretary and the Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha party.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice H G Ramesh and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar ordered notice after hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by the Shraddha Parents Association.

The petitioner Association asked the court to direct the state government to take preventive measures to restrain the proposed bandh called by the Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Party on February 4 over Mahadayi water dispute.

The petitioner requested the court to consider the hardship causing to the public and loss to the state's exchequer due to bandh and grant the relief as demanded in the petition.