The dancers of M Style Dance and Fitness Academy of Belagavi who have been selected for Dance World Cup 2018 to be held at Spain

BELAGAVI: Dancers of M Style Dance and Fitness Academy from Belagavi have qualified to represent India at the Dance World Cup 2018 to be held at Sitges, Barcelona in Spain from June 22 to July 1.

Young talents of Belagavi took centre stage at the Dance World Cup India Qualifiers 2018, making the event a spectacle to behold. The stage was set ablaze by sheer talent and a true spirit of dance and competition, with nearly 300 dancers out of a thousand registrations getting to showcase their artistry and technique at a national level.

The event was hosted by the ISPTD at the Phoenix Market City in Bengaluru recently.

Sejal Patil, Prathna Grove, Prerana Gonbare, Anusha Benkatti are the dancers from Belagavi who have been qualified to represent India in the international dance competition.

Sejal Patil will participate in national folk children solo category, Prathna in grove in hip hop children category, whereas Prerana Gonbare and Anusha Benkatti will participate in show dance category.

Dance master Mahesh Jadhav have been training all the selected dancers for three years.