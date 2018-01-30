BENGALURU: The State BJP is on a war mode to ensure the success of its rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Palace Grounds on February 4. Hectic preparations are on to ensure a massive turnout for the rally defying the hurdles as many pro-Kannada organisations and Farmers Associations have given a call for a Bengaluru bandh on February 4 to draw the attention of the Prime Minister to resolve the Mahadayi water dispute.The party state leaders are claiming to make it the mother of all the rallies the city has seen with a gathering of about 3 lakh people from all over the state. Leaving nothing to chance, a 10-member co-ordination committee which includes state BJP general secretaries Aravind Limbavali, N Ravikumar and treasurer Subba Narasimha is working overtime to oversee the preparations.

With buses from State Road Transport Corporations expected to stay off the roads, private buses have been booked in advance to ferry the party workers and people for the rally."Many are expected to arrive by trains and our local leaders at taluk and district levels have been assigned the task of booking private buses well in advance to ensure hassle-free transport facility for those who want to attend the rally," BJP spokesman Ashwathnarayan told The New Indian Express.

A massive community kitchen is being set up at Palace Grounds to serve lunch for about 2 to 3 lakh people as hotels in and around Bengaluru are expected to remain closed."Task of providing serving refreshments and food for the gathering is proving tougher for this rally as we have to prepare dinner too for those who attend the rally from far-off districts," Ashwathnarayan said.

The dinner would be packed in neat food packets and loaded to each bus before leaving the venue in the evening so that they could have their dinner on the way back in the night, Ashwathnarayan explained.

Thousands are expected to arrive in the city early in the morning and special arrangements are being made to serve them refreshments and provide facilities for them to freshenup. Many community halls, schools and colleges on the outskirts of the city near Kanakapura, Nelamangala and other places have been booked for their brief halt before they arrive at the venue.

Bike rallies, torch light processions ahead of rallym BJP has planned to organise bike rallies, torch light processions and distribution of handbills at taluk level a few days ahead of the mega rally to build the mood and tempo for a massive turnout. The BJP Social Media wing would also intensify its outreach to draw the crowd.Modi is scheduled to land at HAL airport and arrive at the Palace Grounds in a helicopter.