BENGALURU: Newly-appointed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Om Prakash Rawat will visit Karnataka on Wednesday to check the state's preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections, an official said on Tuesday.

"Along with a team of officials, the CEC will visit Bengaluru to meet the poll panel, district officials, police officers and representatives from political parties to check their preparedness," a senior official from the state poll panel told IANS here.

The visit is part of a "routine" procedure held two-three months ahead of the elections in any poll-bound state, the official said.

Assembly elections in the state are due in late April-early May.

The state's Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar earlier told IANS that the revision of electoral rolls was taking place and would go on till mid-February.