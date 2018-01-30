BENGALURU: The competition to woo Muslim voters is hotting up as the assembly election is fast approaching. The ruling Congress has taken the lead in retaining its Muslim vote bank by accusing BJP of striking a secret pact with firebrand MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for mutual electoral benefit.Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy caused a flutter in political circles on Monday by stating that BJP leaders recently had a secret meeting with Owaisi in Hyderabad to finalise the electoral understanding.

He also accused BJP of striking a deal with right wing outfits like PFI and SDPI. “I have the documents to substantiate BJP’s pact with these outfit,” Reddy claimed.Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too reiterated Reddy’s charge and expressed concern at the consequences of such an understanding between BJP and AIMIM. “What would be the fate of the society if divisive forces join hands for electoral gains. They had done it in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra,” Siddaramaiah said.



AIMIM Karnataka state president Usman Ghani told Express, “Muslims are not bonded labourers of Congress. The party has exploited the community as its vote bank for the last 70 years and has not done enough for their welfare.”Muslims form about 13% of the state population and Congress is worried at the AIMIM’s decision to contest in about 60 constituencies in the forthcoming Assembly election.

Cong resorting to dirty trick: BJP

BJP has termed Congress' allegation of an electoral pact with AIMIM as absolutely baseless and far from truth. "There is no need for the BJP to enter into an understanding with anybody, including AIMIM," BJP spokesman Ashwathnarayan said in a statement. "Congress has resorted to this dirty trick and has been indulging in a campaign of calumny. This shows how desperate and frustrated the Congress is. BJP is confident of getting an absolute majority and form the government on its own. Our target is to win 150 seats and our preparation is to achieve that goal. We will reach our goal," Ashwathnarayan said.