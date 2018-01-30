BENGALURU: Janta Dal (Secular) party, that is hoping to play a key role in formation of next government in the state, has roped in Telugu-actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan to campaign for its candidates during the assembly polls.Telugu superstars have a huge fan following in the state, especially in border districts and their presence during election campaigning can help political parties. “He has agreed to campaign for our party candidates and his presence will certainly help our candidates,’’ said senior leader and party spokesperson Ramesh Babu. The actor will be campaigning in border districts - Ballari, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Kolar and other places.

Pawan Kalyan, founder of Jana Sena party, is currently touring parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as part of his ‘Chalore Chalore Chal’ yatra and is likely contest 2019 assembly elections in those states.

The actor agreed to campaign for JD (S) candidates in the elections when the issue was discussed during his recent meeting with the JD (S) State President H D Kumaraswamy. Kumaraswamy’s son actor Nikhil Gowda too will be a star campaigner for the party. Ramesh Babu said people of the state have realised the importance of a regional party.

Sources said that JD (S) is trying to woo prominent Muslim leaders in Congress, including Primary Education Minister Tanvir Sait. After MLA and former Minister Zameer Ahmed left the party, the JD (S) is looking for prominent Muslim leaders, who can help the party to woo minority voters. Kumaraswamy had recently stated that if JD (S) comes to power in the state, they will make a person from minority community Deputy Chief Minister.