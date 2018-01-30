HUBBALLI: Navalgund MLA N H Konaraddi has announced his decision to stay at Kanakumbi village in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district on January 31 in a bid to counter the allegation of Goa’s elected representatives over Mahadayi river water sharing dispute.

Konaraddi, who is at the forefront of the fight for implementation of the Kalasa Banduri Nala project, said his stay at the village is to expose the lies of Goa’s water resource minister Vinod Palyekar and speaker Pramod Savant.

Over 300 farmers from Navalgund and other parts of North Karnataka would visit the site on January 31 and spend the night at Maouli temple in Kanakumbi village, said Konaraddi.

“We will highlight their lies and we will counter their claims by studying the site. We know that Karnataka never ever violated rules and regulations with regards to the project. It is Goa’s attempt to project a wrong picture before the Mahadayi River Water Dispute Tribunal. Our team consisting of resource persons and farmers will highlight the truth”, said, Konaraddi.

He asked both BJP and Congress to stand united in the fight for land and water issues. “I don’t know why BJP leaders are mum on the issue. The only solution to the problem is the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will be in Bengaluru on February 4, I request all the BJP leaders to urge him to speak on the issue then.”