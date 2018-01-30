MYSURU : The premier law school, National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with city-based NIE Institute of Technology (NIE-IT) for the establishment of Intellectual Property Rights Cell (IPR) and Incubation Centre on the campus on Monday. As per the MoU, the NLSIU shall provide legal assistance in matters relating to IPR, information technology law, service matter and any other areas on need basis for NIE-IT and the technical institute shall provide the support in terms of technical input for effective understanding of IPR, cyber law and other related areas.

The law school will aid NIE-IT for research activities and the two institutes will jointly organise workshops, training programmes, conduct research activities, involve in publications of books, journals and offer academic courses. As per the agreement between the two institutes, initially the MoU will be active for five years.

Inaugural function

After signing the MoU, R Venkata Rao, Vice-chancellor of NLSIU, said: “We are living in the era of fourth industrial revolution and today’s knowledge is tomorrow’s ignorance. Artificial intelligence is very important today. Our MoU will grow stronger and the NLSIU will share its experiences with NIE-IT.”