RAICHUR: A man from Raichur has been struggling to get his Aadhaar card for over seven years.

Following up with the regional office on the issue, as there was no help from the district coordinator, Syed found that there was a mismatch of fingerprints of the son and father. The officer in Bengaluru admitted that it was an error committed by the enroller and promised to resolve the issue. Syed says he visited the UIDAI regional office four times but there was no proper response.

Fed up, he travelled to UIDAI office of Enrolment and Update Division-II in Delhi on December 27, 2017, and met Deputy Director Praveen Kumar Jha. Following this, Jha shot a letter to regional office saying “I am directed to forward herewith a letter of Syed Samsuddin Hussain dated 27-12-2017 with direction for taking necessary action as per ALCM Policy, Aadhaar Act, 2106 and Aadhaar regulations, 2106.” The letter also directed that a field enquiry report approved by the DDG and report of tech centre be submitted to the headquarters.

After this direction, the regional office informed Syed that it will take another four months to resolve the problem. UIDAI has to first invalidate his son’s Aadhaar and then have to do fresh biometrics for son and father. Upset with the developments, Syed wrote a letter on January 27 to the Prime Minister, President, UIDAI chairman and CM of Karnataka.