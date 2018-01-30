BENGALURU: The state forest department is in the process of setting up a wildlife crime control cell in Bengaluru to help in tackling and detecting wildlife related crimes in Karnataka. This cell will be supported by a dedicated helpline number ‘1926’.Information regarding incidents pertaining to hunting and killing of wild animals, trading in wildlife or its parts can be given on this number by concerned individuals, groups and the public. Users can also get details about various acts and rules for protection and welfare of wildlife such as the Wildlife Protection Act, the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Act, the Forest Conservation Act, etc.

In the last few years, Bengaluru has emerged as a hub for smuggling in wildlife and its parts like - star turtles, pangolin scales, tiger and leopard skin, monitor lizard, Alexandrine parrots, sambar and its skin, deer antlers, etc. The city airport too has emerged as an exit or transit point for illegal trading in wildlife parts due to lack of a cell and inability to detect such crimes.

The setting up of the wildlife crime cell in the forest department and at the airport will in fact help in curbing illegal trading and smuggling of wild animal parts. Further, gathering of intelligence will become a lot more easier where informers can pass on relevant information of incidents or happenings in protected areas to the forest department. This information will be passed on to the concerned range forest officials in tiger reserves, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks for immediate action.

A senior forest official told The New Indian Express, “Tracking of poachers and hunters will be effective if local people pass on information on our dedicated phone ‘1926’ which the BSNL will be activating soon. The cell will serve as a call centre for tracking of wildlife crimes in the state. Further, staff at the airport too will be roped in.”However, the department will need to train the staff as they have to be familiarized with forest and wildlife laws and also identification of wildlife parts.Officials said that the proposal was given a few months back.