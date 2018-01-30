BENGALURU: The High Court on Monday stayed the proposed installation of Suttur Mutt’s late seer Shivaratri Rajendra Swamiji’s bust at Gun House Circle in Mysuru.A division bench of acting Chief Justice H G Ramesh and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar stayed the installation. This was after hearing the PIL filed by Akhila Bharata Kshatriya Mahasabha and Karnataka Rajya Arasu Sangha, Bengaluru.

The petitioners have challenged the installation of Swamiji’s bust to mark his centenary celebrations, on the ground that the installation of a bust or building a memorial in public places is prohibited by the apex court. This was conveyed to the chief secretaries of all the states by the Supreme Court.

Citing this judgment, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) rejected the proposal of the petitioners who sought permission to install the bust of late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wodeyar in November 2017. Contrary to this, the MCC gave its nod to the installation of the seer’s bust and recommended the state government to okay it too.