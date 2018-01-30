BENGALURU: Cricketer Syed Kirmani, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, rues that 35 years on, the state is yet to honour a promise of a residential site.“I and Roger Binny received a warm welcome at HAL Airport. Then, Ramakrishna Hegde was chief minister and Jeevaraj Alva was sport minister. Felicitating us at a grand event, Jeevaraj Alva announced sites for both me and Roger. At that time, it was a big thing to happen in our lives. However, it remained a promise which never became a reality,” he rued.

Kirmani says he followed it up with the government for some time, but gave up soon after.

“As days passed, I lost hope and stopped following it up. As I remember, the then chief minister had written a letter to the BDA commissioner. He looked into the letter and said they won’t give free sites to anybody. As time went by, Ramakrishna Hegde and Jeevraj Alva also passed away. Then there was no point in wasting my time. It has been 35 years and I never thought of following it up.”

As it happened, however, both Kirmani and Binny were hired by State Bank of India (SBI). “After the World Cup title, the bank authorities promoted me and Roger to officer-level,”he recalled.

It was not just once, but twice, that such promises were made.

“In 1995, when I retired from cricket, a big felicitation ceremony was organised in Mumbai. I again followed it up for a few days, but left it at that as I had already had a similar experience earlier,”he said.

Kirmani revealed this when the topic of whether the two visually impaired cricketers from Karnataka, who were also part of the 2017 winning T-20 Blind World Cup India team, would get jobs as assured by the state government. According the Sports Minister Pramod Madhwaraj, the files are with the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) and will have to move to the cabinet to provide jobs to Jayaramaiah and Ramesh.