MYSURU : A video of a leopard and a porcupine walking on a road has panicked residents of Lalithadri Layout and its neighbouring areas at the foot of Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. The video started making rounds on Whatsapp from Monday morning and many people claimed this video was shot by some unknown people at Lalithadri Layout during night while sitting in a car.

The leopard is walking calmly, followed by a porcupine in the video.

A highly placed source in the Forest Department said: “Many senior officials have watched this video and the video might have shot at Lalithadri Layout. To prevent leopards from straying into residential areas, people should stop throwing leftover chicken and meat in public places.” A senior officer said patrolling will be done for a few days in and around Chamundi Hills. “We request people not to take pictures of leopards by blocking its way,” he added.

“As of now we have not yet decided whether to tranquilize the leopard or not,” he added.

Experts say leopards are straying out of Chamundi Hills due to the increasing number of stray dogs at the foot of the hills.

Wild elephant attacks tamed elephants

Hassan: Two tamed elephants were injured after they were attacked by a wild elephant near the elephant camp at Rayarakoppalu of Alur on Sunday night. According to forest officials, the incident occurred when the tamed elephants were resting near the camp. The tamed elephants couldn’t do anything as their legs were chained by mahouts. Dhrona and Gopalaswamy were injured in the attack.

After learning about the incident, forest officials burst crackers to chase away the wild elephant.