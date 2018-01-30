Freedom fighter HS Doreswamy Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani student activists Kanhaiya Kumar Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid along with Gauri Lankesh's sister Kavitha Lankesh during an event to commemorate Gauri Lankesh's birthday at the town hall in Bengaluru on Monday. | PTI

BENGALURU: Vadgam MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani said that he would campaign in the State for three weeks in April ahead of Legislative Assembly elections in the State.

“I will be in Karnataka for three weeks. During that time, we will make sure that of the 20 per cent Dalit votes in the State, not even 20 votes go to BJP,” he said.

He was speaking at ‘Gauri Day’ held to commemorate the birth anniversary of journalist - activist Gauri Lankesh, who was assassinated by an unknown gunman on September 5, 2017.

He called for an alliance of all mainstream political parties in the State to form a ‘concrete people’s alliance’ to defeat the ‘chaddidars’ in the State.

“If you want to save the country, its people and farmers some ideological compromises have to be made to defeat the BJP,” he said, explaining how 15 parties had campaigned for him in the recent elections in Gujarat.

Coming down harshly on Modi, he said that following Modi’s failure to generate two crore jobs, ‘No Job, No Vote’ campaign planned in Karnataka will be held across the country.

Earlier, student leader Kanhaiya Kumar said that Ram, Allah, Vande Mataram song and even the Indian Army was being used as political pawns.

“Despite your efforts, you can’t divert issues that affect the populace.”