Police trying to disperse the protesters who wanted to take out a rally in Old Bidar Town. They had not sought prior permission | Express

BIDAR: The Bidar bandh called by Hindu organisaitons turned violent as the police had to resort lathi-charge after the angry protesters took to stone pelting. The incident occurred in front of Bidar DC’s office when the protesters gathered in large number to condemn the rape and murder of 20-year-old girl from Kosam village in Bhalki taluk.

The incident had occurred on January 27, where the girl was found dead with her throat slit. The family members of the girl lodged a rape and murder case against her neighbour one Shahabuddin, who is already in the police custody. The police said only after the postmortem report it can be clarified whether there was a rape or not.

The protesters wanted to take a march inside the Old Bidar Town but the police refused as they had not sought prior permission. This led to scuffle between police and protesters after which stone pelting began. A few of the police officials including Bidar SP Devaraj D were injured in the stone pelting. At least ten protesters were injured in police lathi-charge including Bidar MP Bhagawant Khuba. A police vehicle was also damaged in the incident.

As part of the bandh, private schools and colleges had declared a holiday. Shops and business establishments were shut. Bhagawant Khuba said some miscreants have thrown stones and they did not belonged to protesters. The district BJP submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner at his office to conduct judicial inquiry in to lathi-charge.

Forums form human chain

Activists of Akhil Bharat Vidarthi Parishat (ABVP) on Tuesday staged a protest over the murder of a college girl near Bidar recently.

The activists formed a human chain on the busy Sardar Patel Circle in Kalaburagi and blocked the road for about an hour.

In a memorandum submitted to the government through Deputy Commissioner, ABVP leader Kiran Biradar stated that ABVP strongly condemns the murder of Puja of Bidar. The incident looks like a ‘Love Jihad’ case and the government should entrust the investigation to a higher agency.

ABVP said, in the memorandum, that murders and rapes are increasing in the state.

As the government has not taken the matter seriously, accused were absconding. He demanded a judicial inquiry on the incident.

The activists of All India Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane (AIMSS), All India Democratic Students Organisation and All India Democratic Youth Organisation also held separate rallies in Kalaburagi and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.