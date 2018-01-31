MYSURU: Three persons died and two sustained critical injuries when the car they were travelling in toppled on the Ring Road at Dattagali near the Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB) office in Mysuru on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Farhan, Riyan Rehman and Divya, students at a private college. The injured are Spoorthi and Aseem, who are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police said that the driver of the car was speeding and lost control over the vehicle and rammed the road median as a result.

Kuvempunagar police are investigating the case.