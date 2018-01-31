Good Samaritans Majeed and Shekhar have been given a cash prize of D50,000 each by an advocate from Kalaburagi | express

MANGALURU: In a rare gesture, an advocate from Kalaburagi has given a cash prize of D50,000 each to two persons who tried to rescue murdered Bajarang Dal worker Deepak Rao and hotel owner Abdul Basheer.

Majeed and Shekhar had rushed Deepak and Basheer respectively to hospital after they were brutally attacked by their assailants. The fact that the victim and rescuer belonged to different religions in both the cases moved advocate P Vilas Kumar.

In a letter to Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil, he said though the rescue effort of both Majeed and Shekhar was not successful, the message will go a long way. By trying their best to save lives, both have proved to be real humanists and secular persons, he said.

Vilas Kumar says he is not a rich person but an ordinary advocate. He decided to award the Good Samaritans as a mark of respect for their good gesture. He also clarified in his letter that he doesn’t want any cheap publicity. Some people with an intention to create violence between religions announce monetary awards for killing, for cutting nose, ear, tongue among others.

“I am extending my help to answer such criminals who are creating hatred and to support secularism and humanity,” the letter says.

Though the advocate wished not to be named, the district administration revealed his name in order to support such gestures. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police ( Law and Order) Hanumantharaya handed over cheques to both Majeed and Shekhar.

Majeed, the employer of murder victim Deepak Rao after receiving the cash award said that he did not expect anything from anybody. “Deepak was working in my shop from past seven years. Though I attempted to rescue him by rushing him to a hospital, I did not succeed in my attempt,” Majeed said.