BENGALURU/ CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisami has written to his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah seeking an appointment for a meeting to discuss the release of Cauvery water. The Tamil Nadu government, which was not able to release water to farmers in the Cauvery delta, has been demanding that Karnataka release 15 tmc feet of water immediately to save the standing Samba crops.

A senior officer in the Chief Minister’s Office in Bengaluru said they had received a letter from the Tamil Nadu CM seeking a meeting, but Karnataka is yet to respond and a meeting between the two CM’s is unlikely to take place before February 16 when Siddaramaiah will be presenting the state budget. “Currently, the chief minister is busy with the budget preparations.

The meeting may take place after the state budget,’’ said an officer in the CMO. For the last few days, the chief minister has been holding consultations with officers from various departments and representatives of various sectors to prepare the budget. Sources said Siddaramaiah may consult leaders of opposition parties before responding to the Palanisamy’s request.

With the state assembly elections scheduled in April/May this year, government will be extremely careful in its response, the sources said. If the meeting happens, Palanisami will be accompanied by the state’s Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, ministers hailing from delta districts as also officials. An official clarified that the meeting could not be construed as talks because it is meant to ease distress in the current year and not discuss the final award of the Cauvery water dispute. the state was supposed to release 181 tmc feet water this year and it has released 113 tmc feet so far.

With Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy writing to his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah seeking an appointment for a meeting to discuss the release of Cauvery water, a top official in Tamil Nadu told The New Indian Express, “I don’t think the meeting will hamper our legal stand on the petitions on Cauvery water dispute pending before the Supreme Court. If we do not get the water from Karnataka immediately, we will lose our standing Samba crops.”

“We are making our last ditch appeal to Karnataka. We tried all avenues, including moving the court and writing to the prime minister. Our chief minister has decided to meet his counterpart in Karnataka to convey the anguish of our farmers and to make a personal request to release water,” the official added. Last week, the Tamil Nadu government had urged Karnataka to release Cauvery water as farmers in the delta were facing severe crisis.

Karnataka had turned down the request saying there was no water in the reservoirs in Cauvery basin in the state. Sources said Tamil Nadu CM had held a meeting with his ministers from Cauvery delta region to discuss the issue, and during that meeting it was decided that they would meet Karnataka CM and insist on getting the water released. According to officials in the Water Resources Department, the state was supposed to release 181 tmc feet water this year and it has released 113 tmc feet so far which, according to them, is more than what has been stated in the distress formula or during the years when the state fails to get good rains.

The state government had recently decided to release water for 15 days in a month for irrigation in the Cauvery basin falling under Krishnaraja Sagar dam. The farmers who were denied water for crops for over two years due to consecutive drought had prevailed upon the government to give water for summer crops and also to save standing crops.

Top cops meet to step up security around KRS

Mysuru: As the Supreme Court is all set to pronounce its verdict on Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka after Februay 5, top cops in southern range held a meeting with Cauvery Niravari Nigam Ltd officials on safety measures and decided to step up security around KRS reservoir. A three-judge SC bench hearing appeals filed by Kanataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu against the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s orders of 2007, had reserved its order for Feburary to end the two-decade old impasse.

The Tribunal had announced 419 tmc ft of water to Tamil Nadu, 270 tmc ft to Karnataka and 30 tmc ft to Kerala. However, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and others had filed a review petition appealing that the Tribunal verdict has gone against the interest of Karnataka. Various forums had urged the SC to protect their rights for drinking water.