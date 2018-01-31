BENGALURU: If the government fails to respect the court, think what they would put a common man through? This was the question posed by the Karnataka High Court to the state government on Tuesday for not complying with the directions of the Supreme Court with regard to extending Central government pay scale to the employees of the High Court within a given deadline.

Taking the state government to task for not implementing the Supreme Court’s order within four months, a division bench of Justice B S Patil and Justice B V Nagarathna observed that the government is taking the matter lightly. The court was hearing the contempt petition filed by the High Court Employees Welfare Association against the state government.

Senior Counsel Uday Holla, representing the High Court employees, argued that 14 years had lapsed in paying Karnataka High Court employees salaries on par with the Central government employees, as directed by the apex court and the deadline for which had expired four months ago.

The court asked the advocate general: “What did you do in the last 4-5 months? What is the meaning of ‘compliance’? Comply with the order within four months doesn’t mean call a cabinet meeting to take a decision after four months. You kept silent for four months, while the said exercise should have been done within these months. The government is being very casual about this matter. It took three-and-a-half months for the government to take up the matter with the cabinet.”

Advocate general Madhusudan R Naik replied that fitment is a statutory process to be worked out for the benefit of employees and it should be approved by the Governor. “We have no intention of prolonging the matter to deny the benefits,” he argued.

Date of events Supreme Court

order date: 18/9/2017

4 months deadline

expired: 18/1/2018

Decision taken in cabinet to implement the order: 2/1/2018

Committee constituted

Govt issued order constituting joint consultative committee on January 11, 2018, to work out a suitable fitment table by determining the equivalence of posts between different category of posts in the High Court and in the central government.