In its recommendation, it stated that the minimum pay will be Rs 17,000 and maximum pay will be Rs 1,50,600 and allowances, while for pensioners, minimum pension will be Rs 8500. (Photo | Twitter.com/ANI)

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Sixth Pay Commission on Wednesday submitted its first report to chief minister Siddaramaiah and has recommended a 30 per cent hike in basic salary including for pensioners.

The CM said the report will be placed in the next Cabinet meeting for approval, and with elections fast approaching, the cabinet is expected to approve the same with minor changes.

The Commission in its report said there are 5.2 lakh state government employees, 5.73 lakh pensioners and family pensioners along with 73,000 employees working in aided institutions, local bodies and the non-teaching staff of colleges and universities.

In its recommendation, it stated that the minimum pay will be Rs 17,000 and maximum pay will be Rs 1,50,600 and allowances, while for pensioners, minimum pension will be Rs 8500 and maximum pension will be Rs 73,000 per month besides dearness allowance.

Family pension will have an upper limit of Rs 45, 180 per month with dearness allowances. If implemented, Committee recommended that the wages would be given with effect from July 1, 2017.

The additional expenditure to the state government due to the revision of pay, allowances and pensions as recommended by Commission is estimated at Rs 10,508 crore per year.

The Commission though has not changed the retirement age of 60 years, however, it has recommended that minimum qualifying service for voluntary retirement be reduced from present 15 years to 10 years, while the eligibility for receiving full pension be reduced from the present 33 years to 30 years.

The maximum limit of death cum retirement gratuity is proposed to be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. The Commission has also recommended payment of additional pensions of 20 per cent to 100 per cent for to all pensioners aged above 80 years.

Speaking to reporters, CM said the commission was constituted eight months back. After consulting various neighbouring states, going through Central Pay Commission recommendations, the State Commission has submitted its first report. They have sought three more months for non-salary related issues.