MANGALURU: Chief minister Siddaramaiah’s media advisor Dinesh Amin Mattu on Tuesday accused senior Congress leader B Janardhan Poojary of joining hands with RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for selfish motives.

Speaking at ‘Souhardakkagi Karnataka’ rally organsied by various secular organisations in city, he took serious exception to Prabhakar Bhat taking part in the release of Poojary’s autobiography at Kudroli Temple. “His entry into Kudroli temple is an insult to Narayan Guru, who built the temple and who is the greatest advocate of secularism.

For selfish motives, Poojary has joined hands with Prabhakar Bhat who is directly and indirectly responsible for Billavas going to jail in communal incidents,” he said.

He further said that the two leaders coming together has affected the fabric of social harmony in the Dakshina Kannada. “Poojary should know as to who should be kept away. One need not check history books to find out who is Prabhakar Bhat. One can make what is he out by his speeches. He has no moral right to step into temple built by Narayan Guru.”