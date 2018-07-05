Home States Karnataka

Brother-sister duo win at 19th International Karate Championship: parents tensed about debt

Nikhil, a Class 9 student, and Aishwarya, a PU I student, defeated participants from Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia and even from India at the event held in Kuala Lumpur from June 29 to July 1. 

Aishwarya and Nikhil posing for the shutterbugs in Malaysia

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU:  A brother-sister duo belonging to a nomadic family from H D Kote in the district are on cloud nine after winning a silver and bronze medal respectively at the 19th International Karate Championship held recently in Malaysia. Though the achievement of Nikhil and Aishwarya is commendable, the efforts put in by their parents — Manju Rao and Divya — to raise Rs 2 lakh to send the siblings to Malaysia, deserves mention. 

Nikhil, a Class 9 student, and Aishwarya, a PU I student, defeated participants from Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia and even from India at the event held in Kuala Lumpur from June 29 to July 1. Manju and Divya make a living by selling aluminium and steel vessels in the interior villages of Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts. On Friday, the couple took a train to Bengaluru to receive their children at Kempegowda International Airport.  

Speaking to TNIE over phone, Manju said, “I am proud that my children have won medals for the country. I want them to represent the country in future also.” Manju borrowed from moneylenders, friends and relatives to help his children realise their dream of participating in the event and now is worried about clearing the debts. “My wife and I will have to carry vessels on our heads for extra hours now to clear the debts,” said a worried Manju.Aishwarya said that she was anxious as it was her first trip abroad.  “Though I was nervous, my coach and manager boosted my morale and wanted me to win for the country and my parents.” 

Comments

