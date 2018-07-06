Home States Karnataka

Ex-CM Siddaramaiah’s ‘1 lakh houses’ scheme travels to other cities

The State Government has extended the ‘Chief Minister’s One Lakh Houses’ Scheme, introduced by CM Siddaramaiah, to other cities in the state in the budget.

Published: 06th July 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has extended the ‘Chief Minister’s One Lakh Houses’ Scheme, introduced by CM Siddaramaiah, to other cities in the state in the budget. However, a housing expert has expressed reservations with the construction, which has been planned as ground plus fourteen floors in
the city.

The Budget also has made provision for development of slum localities in municipal areas through public-private partnerships, and has announced three per cent reservation for persons with disability in current housing projects.

In the One Lakh Houses Scheme, the initial plan was to construct buildings with ground plus three floors on government land. These would provide one lakh residences to economically backward sections of society, in an area of 1,500 acres. Some areas where land has been identified are Kada Agrhara, Horamaavu, Kodigehalli, Devagere, Kittanahalli, Mallasandra, Thotagere, Naadenaalli, Gollahalli and Bidaraguppe.

The Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Limited has been entrusted to construct the houses. However, authorities from the office of Bengaluru Urban DC encountered hurdles in the form of rocky, uneven land and land under litigation. Therefore, they decided on 14 floors instead of three, to occupy less land.

Housing expert Dyan Belliappa raised many concerns with the 14-floor plan: “Such house units tend to be small, while low income communities tend to thrive in open areas. So in high rises, will they also provide such an area? What might happen is you have a house, but no life. Though the government builds it, they follow the same profit-based model as the developer, which is criminal. I’m not too sure if going so high
is the solution”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp