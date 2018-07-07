Vested interests delaying release of caste census report: Congress and JD(S) on Socio-Economic Census reports

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Legislative Council witnessed a shocker on Friday with some of the members belonging to the ruling Congress and JD(S) alleging that vested interests were behind the delay in releasing the final report of the Socio-Economic Census conducted by the previous Siddaramaiah-led government. They alleged that even though the report was submitted during the fag end of Siddaramaiah’s tenure, there has been a concerted effort by some leaders in preventing the report from seeing the light of day.

The opposition has threatened to stage a protest in the well of the house if the report was not released at the end of the budget session. The issue surfaced following a calling attention motion by BJP MLC K P Nanjundi, who raised a question regarding the delay in the release of the report with the Backward Classes Welfare Minister C Puttarangashetty. Responding to it, the minister, said that the survey data was compiled and data analysis was under progress. “After the State Backward Classes Commission compiles its report, we will take a call on releasing the report,” he said.

The response was objected by Nanjundi along with Congress MLCs V S Ugrappa and K C Kondaiah. Nanjundi said, “The report was even printed. It was also discussed in the State cabinet. I don’t know what is stopping the release.” He said that he had credible information regarding the completion of the survey and a total of 1,350 castes were registered and surveyed. “I don’t know why the State government is dilly-dallying over its release,” he said, noting that the State has spent close to Rs 200 crore for the Census.

Opposition leader of the Council, Kota Srinivas Poojary claimed that though the government was using the findings of the report secretly for reference, it was not releasing it to the public. “If they don’t release the report, we will launch a protest in the well of the house,” he said.