Transport department plans safer cab rides for women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is mulling over launching its own app-based taxi service under Integrated Transport system, primarily to enhance passenger safety — particularly women passengers.

“Following back-to-back incidents of private aggregator cab drivers attempting to kidnap or molest women passengers, the government has steeled its resolve to launch an app-based taxi service by itself,’’ Transport Minister D C Thammanna told The New Indian Express on Sunday.

In the wee hours of Thursday, a 23-year-old woman passenger on her way to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) became a victim of an attempted abduction allegedly by the cab driver who came to pick her up. However, she was rescued by the staffers at a Toll Plaza on Ballari Road after she began banging on the car windows.

A few days before this incident, another woman passenger in her mid-20s, who had also availed an app-based cab to KIA, was actually taken off the route to a secluded spot and molested. The driver was later arrested.

The back-to-back incidents have spread a scare among women passengers seeking cab services.

Thammanna accused the online cab aggregator companies like Ola and Uber of not paying heed to the government’s appeals on ensuring safety particularly of women passengers. The state government plans to seek the help of Infosys or Wipro to provide logistical help and build a network and mobile application similar to that of the private cab aggregators.

“As the state government, through the transport department, has no intention of making profits, the government-run cab drivers and passengers will stand to benefit from its app-based taxi services,” the minister said.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s dream of launching ‘Namma TYGR’, an app-based taxi service, did not materialise well due to fund crunch and other logistics issues. “The proposal will be soon placed before the board and government for approval,” Thammanna said.