Anna Bhagya: Congress, JD(S) MLAs oppose cut in rice quantity

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s budget proposal to reduce free rice distribution under the Anna Bhagya scheme from 7 kg to 5 kg per head has drawn flak from his own party member H Vishwanath and Congress member K Sudhakar.

Sudhakar, a Congress MLA, expressed his displeasure at ‘weakening of the scheme which was the flagship programme of the previous Siddaramaiah government’. “The quantum of rice being distributed for the poor is being reduced to raise resources for farm loan waiver. But the cut will not fetch much for the exchequer,” Sudhakar said. Senior JD(S) member H Vishwanath also criticised the cut in rice distribution under Anna Bhagya.