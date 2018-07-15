Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir nearly full, 30,000 cusecs of water let out

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Irrigation Department officials released water at a rate of 30,000 cusecs from Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir on Saturday as the water level reached 123 ft as against the maximum of 124.8 ft.

The officials, who initially discharged 20,000 cusecs of water, increased it to 30,000 cusecs as the inflow into the reservoir went up to 49,000 cusecs, following heavy rain in Kodagu and discharge of water from Hemavathi reservoir.

Thirteen crest gates of the reservoir were opened keeping in mind the safety of the dam. Meanwhile, the authorities have sent out a warning to residents residing along the course of the river to move to safer places and asked tourists not to venture into Balamuri falls, Sangam and other waterfalls as the water discharge may further increase in the coming days. Range Forest officer Ananya Raj said the Forest Department has banned boating at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary and at Brindavan Gardens near KRS. Meanwhile, the police have enhanced security deploying additional forces as hundreds of people are thronging the reservoir to have a glimpse of the water being discharge.

40,000 cusecs released from Kabini reservoir

The officials maintained the water discharge from Kabini reservoir at 40,000 cusecs as the inflow was 44,000 cusecs on Saturday.The water level in the reservoir was 2,281 ft as against the maximum of 2,284 ft and the discharge may be increased based on the inflow from Wayanad in Kerala.

Dams fill up in Shivamogga district

Shivamogga: Four out of eight reservoirs in the district have reached the maximum level, while the other four have above normal levels for July. The water level in Bhadra reservoir reached 166.9 ft on Saturday and in Linganamakki it was 1,789.40 ft. Supportive reservoirs like Savehaklu and Talakalale have reached the maximum level. Tunga reservoir reached its maximum level 20 days ago.

Water released from brimming Hemavathi

Hassan: The crest gates of Hemavathi reservoir, which is brimming after a span of five years, were opened on Saturday and water at a rate of 15,000 cusecs was released into the river. According to sources, the reservoir has reached the maximum level before August for the first time in 20 years. PWD Minister H D Revanna opened the crest gates after offering a puja with his wife Bhavani, a Zilla Panchayat member. The water level on Saturday stood at 2,920 ft as against the maximum level of 2,922 feet.