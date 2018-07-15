Home States Karnataka

Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir nearly full, 30,000 cusecs of water let out

 Irrigation Department officials released water at a rate of 30,000 cusecs  from Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir on Saturday as the water level reached 123 ft as against the maximum of 124.8 ft.

Published: 15th July 2018 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2018 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Water was discharged from the Krishnaraja Sagar dam in Mandya District on Saturday at a rate of 30,000 cusecs | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Irrigation Department officials released water at a rate of 30,000 cusecs  from Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir on Saturday as the water level reached 123 ft as against the maximum of 124.8 ft.
The officials, who initially discharged 20,000 cusecs of water, increased it to 30,000 cusecs as the inflow into the reservoir went up to  49,000 cusecs, following heavy rain in Kodagu and discharge of water from Hemavathi reservoir.

Thirteen crest gates of the reservoir were opened keeping in mind the safety of the dam. Meanwhile, the authorities have sent out a warning to residents residing along the course of the river to move to safer places and asked tourists not to venture into Balamuri falls, Sangam and other waterfalls as the water discharge may further increase in the coming days. Range Forest officer Ananya Raj said the Forest Department has banned boating at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary and at Brindavan Gardens near KRS. Meanwhile, the police have enhanced security deploying additional forces as hundreds of people are thronging the reservoir to have a glimpse of the water being discharge.

40,000 cusecs released from Kabini reservoir 
The officials maintained the water discharge from Kabini reservoir at 40,000 cusecs as the inflow was 44,000 cusecs on Saturday.The water level in the reservoir was 2,281 ft as against the maximum of 2,284 ft and the discharge may be increased based on the inflow from Wayanad in Kerala.

Dams fill up in Shivamogga district
Shivamogga: Four out of eight reservoirs in the district have reached the maximum level, while the other four have above normal levels for July. The water level in Bhadra reservoir reached 166.9 ft on Saturday and in Linganamakki it was 1,789.40 ft. Supportive reservoirs like Savehaklu and Talakalale have reached the maximum level. Tunga reservoir reached its maximum level 20 days ago.  

Water released from brimming Hemavathi
Hassan: The crest gates of Hemavathi reservoir, which is brimming after a span of five years, were opened on Saturday and water at a rate of 15,000 cusecs  was released into the river.  According to sources, the reservoir has reached the maximum level before August for the first time in 20 years. PWD Minister H D Revanna opened the crest gates after offering a puja with his wife Bhavani, a Zilla Panchayat member.  The water level on Saturday stood at 2,920 ft as against the maximum level of 2,922 feet.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp