Speaker scraps financial powers of secretariat staff

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Speaker Ramesh Kumar has curtailed the financial powers of officers in the Assembly Secretariat. The move comes in the backdrop of recent reports of misappropriation of funds in the purchase of various items for the Secretariat and Legislators' Home (LH).

It is now mandatory for officials of the Assembly Secretariat to get the approval of the Speaker to approve funds for any financial transaction related to the Assembly Secretariat and Legislators' Home.

The Speaker has scrapped the earlier order of former Speaker K B Koliwad, which had provided limited financial powers for the officials at various levels.

Reports about misuse of the power and funds compelled Ramesh Kumar to scrap the earlier order and cancel the financial powers of the officials, sources in State Secretariat said.