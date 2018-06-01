Home States Karnataka

CET results today, no clarity on engineering fee yet

The much-awaited results of Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 will finally be announced on Friday around 1pm.

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:The much-awaited results of Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 will finally be announced on Friday around 1pm. The principal secretaries of state medical education and higher education department will release the results on the premises of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

Following the reports appeared in several media on Thursday about KEA postponing results to June 4 as new ministers have yet to take charge, authorities concerned decided to announce the results on Friday itself. Students can check their results online at cet.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in after 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the state government is yet to fix the fee for undergraduate engineering courses amid demands by private engineering colleges in the state for 50% hike this year. This has left seat aspirants in a fix.

"If the fee is increased, it would be difficult for aspirants like me to get into any good college as I am from an economically poor poor background. At this juncture, I am not able to decide anything," said one of the engineering aspirants.

The discussion on the finalisation of fee structure and seat sharing of undergraduate engineering courses with private engineering colleges got delayed due to election code of conduct and delay in formation of the cabinet.

"To discuss and finalise the fees, higher education minister is needed. And since the portfolio is yet to be allotted, the department has not called for a meeting with private colleges," said a senior official from the state higher education department.

"We officials can take only policy decisions and the principal secretary higher education will officially sign the agreement. But to discuss and decide about the fee structure and seat sharing, the minister concerned should be there," the official added.

Meanwhile, the private engineering college managements are not ready to compromise on 50% hike formula. "Even during the CET 2017, the government did not increase the fee for engineering courses. It is difficult to provide quality education with the present fee structure," said MK Panduranga Shetty, Secretary of Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA).

Recently, the KUPECA had warned of staging a protest in case the government rejected the fee hike demand this year. "I have already written a letter to the principal secretary of the higher education department about the same," said Panduranga Shetty. However, the association is yet to receive any reply.

 

MANAGEMENT SEATS ALREADY FILLED

Management seats for undergraduate engineering courses have almost filled at top colleges. Seats for courses like civil and mechanical are not available under management quota at most of the colleges. They are normally sold between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. In case if a candidate cancels admission, the management will refund 70% of the fee paid.

MANY ASPIRANTS JOIN DEGREE COURSES

Amid uncertainty over fee hike, many students have already taken admissions in general degree courses. "To be on the safer side, I have taken admission in a BSc college. If the fee at engineering college remains the same, I will opt for it or else I will continue with my degree course," says an engineering aspirant.

