Home States Karnataka

Cong retains RR Nagar, party city tally now 14

Congress candidate Munirathna secured a comfortable win over his rivals in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency on Thursday. With this the Congress strength in the state assembly has increased to 79.

Published: 01st June 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress candidate Munirathna secured a comfortable win over his rivals in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency on Thursday. With this the Congress strength in the state assembly has increased to 79.

The recent Congress-JDS alliance against BJP in Karnataka did not prevent a triangular contest here, where JD(S) came a distant third. Munirathna got a total of 1,08,064 votes, which was 25,492 more than his nearest rival T Muniraju Gowda of BJP, who got 82,572 votes. JD(S) candidate G H Ramachandra, who was expected to give a tough fight to Munirathna, came third with 60,360 votes. NOTA option received 2,724 votes - which is the fourth highest.

Munirathna is one of the persons named in an FIR regarding alleged election fraud, wherein around 9,500 EPIC cards were recovered from an apartment in the constituency. Following the recovery, Election Commission had deferred the polls in the constituency to May 28 and counting to May 31.

With Munirathna's victory, the combined strength of Congress-JD(S) coalition along with the support of two MLAs from different parties has increased to 118 while Congress strength alone has increased to 79BJP has 104 seats in the 224-member Legislative Assembly. Congress also improved its performance in Bengaluru, taking its tally to 14, in the 27 seats where polls were held. Jayanagar will vote on June 11. Polling was deferred in Jayanagar constituency due to the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the victory symbolised the support the people of Karnataka have extended for the JD(S)-Congress coalition in the State. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said that Munirathna's victory by such a large margin indicated that people of the constituency preferred him and voted for his work.

BENGALURU TALLY

Total seats 28

Congress 14

BJP 11

JD(S) 2

(Jayanagar goes to polls on June 11)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Munirathna Congress Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision