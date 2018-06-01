Congress eyeing the Bengaluru Development Minister's portfolio

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 14 seats out of 27 Assembly constituencies from state capital in its pocket, Congress is eyeing the Bengaluru Development Minister's portfolio. Four senior leaders — Ramalinga Reddy, KJ George, Krishna Byregowda and Dinesh Gundurao — are in the race.

This time, out of 27 assembly constituencies (excluding Jayanagar, where elections are yet to be held), Congress has won in 14 seats, including Rajarajeshwarinagar, where Munirathna was re-elected on Thursday.

When they were in power last time, 13 out of 28 seats in the city had Congress' presence. This time, it is more. If Jayanagar assembly seat is also won by Congress, the party's city seat haul will rise to 15.

The city Mayor is also from Congress. With Lok Sabha elections next year, and with three MPs from Bengaluru from BJP, Congress wants to break this BJP's hold on the city in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. For which they are eyeing the Bengaluru development minister's post.

With HD Kumaraswamy becoming Chief Minister in the JD(S)-Congress government, Congress has missed the chance of leading the team, but is eyeing the Bengaluru Development portfolio as well as Home and Finance.

In the previous Siddaramiah government, KJ George held the post. This time, however, there are three other contenders in Ramalinga Reddy, Dinesh Gundurao and Krishna Byregowda.

Confirming the same, Gundurao said this is a major portfolio in the cabinet. "Out of 27 assembly constituencies, we have won 14 seats and have good number of experienced candidates. While George and Ramalinga Reddy are veterans, myself and Krishna Byregowda are also in the race. One among these four leaders will hold the post. All four of us have experience and concern for the city,'' he said.

However, there is also news doing the rounds that Congress may not entertain senior party leaders with plum posts, especially those who have held ministerial posts in the previous government for long.

George, however, said he is basically a party worker first.

"I am not offered any ministership, forget Bengaluru Development portfolio. But if the high command insists, I am ready to take up any responsibility,'' he said.

Reddy who served as Home Minister in the previous government is also in the race for Bengaluru Development Minister post. "Reddy is one of the senior-most MLAs from Bengaluru. He even served as district-in-charge minister when he was serving as Transport minister. He rose from a councillor to MLA, and then to a minister. He is well aware of the issues, he is also on good terms with BJP and Congress, and has the capability of taking all together. He is one of the strong contenders for the post,'' said a source in Congress.

Reddy, however, said he is neither approaching any one for the post nor had anyone approached him. "I am not doing any lobbying. Everything will be decided by our high command; and in a day or two, the list will be finalised,'' he said.