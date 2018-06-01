Expect six-car Metro coach to hit the tracks by June 15

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the City’s first six-car Metro coach clearing the crucial final test which would qualify it to carry passengers on board, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is now awaiting a nod from the Railway Board and Commissioner for the Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to start operations. It is now set to commence operations by June 15.

“The crucial Electro Magnetic Compatiblity (EMC) tests have been cleared by the coach now. Bharat Earthmovers Limited, which carried out these tests has now sent the report to the Research Designs and Standard Organisation of Railways in Lucknow. It will in turn send it to the Railway Board for clearance,” said BMRCL Managing Director Mahendra Jain. “One of our officials has been sent to Delhi to facilitate the process. We are expecting it to be cleared and we are confident of the launch by June 15,” he added.

The EMC test assessed the impact that electromagnetic waves released by a moving train will have on passengers, particularly those fitted with pacemakers. The safety of equipments of the train in the face of the incoming waves was also assessed. While numerous others tests had been completed by mid-April, the EMC test was being repeatedly carried out for 1.5 months.

Asked about the need to take the clearance from the Railway Board, the MD said, “This is the first ever time we will run a train with six coaches. So, we need to take permission. Permission to run it at a speed of 80 kmph also needs to be obtained.”The CMRS had already conducted one round of inspections of the 6-car coach on April 1 from Sir M Visveswaraiah Metro station to Baiyappanahalli Metro station.