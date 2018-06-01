Farmers want all existing loans till date waived

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:A day after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy laid out his plan for a phase-wise farm loan waiver, Karnataka State Farmers Union and Green Brigade have sought a complete loan waiver of all farm loans till May 31, 2018 — an extension from Kumaraswamy’s original timeline of loans availed between April 1, 2009 and December 31, 2017.

Farmers’ union has asked the government to consider all existing farm loans, even those availed earlier than April 2009 for the waiver scheme. Representatives of the union submitted an 11-point memorandum to the Chief Minister making their demands clear.

More than hundred farmers from across the state gathered in Bengaluru on Thursday to deliberate on the waiver plan put forth by Kumaraswamy. The three-hour long meet saw much drama with farmers raising questions over the nuances of the waiver scheme and loopholes in the riders the government intends to place for the waiver. “If my son wants to start a business and approaches the bank for a loan, I have to pledge my land as surety. I am essentially pledging my livelihood. Why shouldn’t that be considered,” asked a farmer in the meeting.

Post his meeting with the representatives of farming community, Kumaraswamy had sought suggestions on modalities of the waiver scheme. On Thursday, members of KRRS and Green brigade put forth 11 suggestions, including a demand to consider gold loans availed for farming purposes to be considered under the waiver. “Loans availed before April 2009 are minuscule and have been availed by farmers who live in abject poverty. Hence, the government should not set a dateline for consideration of loans but should waive off all existing loans till May 31, 2018,” Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, State President, KRRS told TNIE.

Farmers have even asked for the nodal officers to collect details of loans and hand it over to their doorstep. These suggestions will now be considered by the JD(S)-Congress combine government before it makes an announcement on the loan waiver.

What farmers want

Waive all existing farm loans till May 31, 2018

Don’t differentiate between small, marginal and large farmers in crop loan

Don’t exclude farmers for defaulting on loan repayment

Nodal officer should collect loan details from banks and deliver it to farmers

Allow consideration of farmers who have filed IT of more than `4 lakh for waiver to nodal officer’s discretion

Exclude legislators, MPs, current and former members

of cooperative societies Consider farm loans availed from banks within city limits for waiver

Waive off gold loans taken for agricultural purposes

Consider all loans taken for tractors, farm development, equipment and horticulture

Waive off all loans related to farmers