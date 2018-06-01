Home States Karnataka

Farmers want all existing loans till date waived

A day after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy laid out his plan for a phase-wise farm loan waiver, Karnataka State Farmers Union and Green Brigade have sought a complete loan waiver of all farm loans.

Published: 01st June 2018 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU:A day after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy laid out his plan for a phase-wise farm loan waiver, Karnataka State Farmers Union and Green Brigade have sought a complete loan waiver of all farm loans till May 31, 2018 — an extension from Kumaraswamy’s original timeline of loans availed between April 1, 2009 and December 31, 2017.

Farmers’ union has asked the government to consider all existing farm loans, even those availed earlier than  April 2009 for the waiver scheme. Representatives of the union submitted an 11-point memorandum to the Chief Minister making their demands clear.

More than hundred farmers from across the state gathered in Bengaluru on Thursday to deliberate on the waiver plan put forth by Kumaraswamy. The three-hour long meet saw much drama with farmers raising questions over the nuances of the waiver scheme and loopholes in the riders the government intends to place for the waiver. “If my son wants to start a business and approaches the bank for a loan, I have to pledge my land as surety. I am essentially pledging my livelihood. Why shouldn’t that be considered,” asked a farmer in the meeting.

Post his meeting with the representatives of farming community, Kumaraswamy had sought suggestions on modalities of the waiver scheme. On Thursday, members of KRRS and Green brigade put forth 11 suggestions, including a demand to consider gold loans availed for farming purposes to be considered under the waiver. “Loans availed before April 2009 are minuscule and have been availed by farmers who live in abject poverty. Hence, the government should not set a dateline for consideration of loans but should waive off all existing loans till May 31, 2018,” Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, State President, KRRS told TNIE.

Farmers have even asked for the nodal officers to collect details of loans and hand it over to their doorstep. These suggestions will now be considered by the JD(S)-Congress combine government before it makes an announcement on the loan waiver.

What farmers want
Waive all existing farm loans till May 31, 2018
Don’t differentiate between small, marginal and large farmers in crop loan
Don’t exclude farmers for defaulting on loan repayment
Nodal officer should collect loan details from banks and deliver it to farmers
Allow consideration of farmers who have filed IT of more than `4 lakh for waiver to nodal officer’s discretion
Exclude legislators, MPs, current and former members
of cooperative societies Consider farm loans availed from banks within city limits for waiver
Waive off gold loans taken for agricultural purposes
Consider all loans taken for tractors, farm development, equipment and horticulture
Waive off all loans related to farmers

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy loan waiver Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision