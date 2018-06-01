Home States Karnataka

Fate of Munirathna as MLA hangs in balance

Future of Congress candidate Munirathna as an MLA depends on the outcome of the case of alleged election fraud filed against him and 13 others on May 9. He was elected from Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Published: 01st June 2018 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Future of Congress candidate Munirathna as an MLA depends on the outcome of the case of alleged election fraud filed against him and 13 others on May 9. He was elected from Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency on Thursday. 

Munirathna was accused number 14 in the case and was booked under various sections of IPC and Representation of People’s Act.The case filed in Jalahalli police station limits noted that 9,564 EPIC cards were recovered from an apartment, with an intent to commit election fraud.When contacted, K N Ramesh, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Election Commission of Karnataka, said that the future of the candidate will depend on the decision taken by the court.  

“If an elected representative is convicted and sent to jail, he is disqualified. Action is taken based on provisions of the RP Act,” he said.Sources told The New Indian Express that there were even provisions to declare the candidate with the second highest number of votes as the winner, if the sitting MLA or MP is convicted in a case of election fraud. Moreover, the candidate won’t be allowed to contest for six years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress MLA Munirathna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision