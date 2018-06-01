Fate of Munirathna as MLA hangs in balance

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Future of Congress candidate Munirathna as an MLA depends on the outcome of the case of alleged election fraud filed against him and 13 others on May 9. He was elected from Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency on Thursday.

Munirathna was accused number 14 in the case and was booked under various sections of IPC and Representation of People’s Act.The case filed in Jalahalli police station limits noted that 9,564 EPIC cards were recovered from an apartment, with an intent to commit election fraud.When contacted, K N Ramesh, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Election Commission of Karnataka, said that the future of the candidate will depend on the decision taken by the court.

“If an elected representative is convicted and sent to jail, he is disqualified. Action is taken based on provisions of the RP Act,” he said.Sources told The New Indian Express that there were even provisions to declare the candidate with the second highest number of votes as the winner, if the sitting MLA or MP is convicted in a case of election fraud. Moreover, the candidate won’t be allowed to contest for six years.