Home States Karnataka

Is BJP losing its grip over Bengaluru?

The party won 17 of  28 seats in 2008, and now its tally is 11 of 27 seats, with elections yet to be held for Jayanagar .

Published: 01st June 2018 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Akram Mohammed
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Considering the election trends of the past three elections in Bengaluru district, it is clear that the number of seats won by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a decline. From 17 of the 28 seats in 2008 to 11 of the 27 seats (elections yet to be held in Jayanagar) in 2018, BJP's performance has raised a question: Is BJP losing its grip over Bengaluru urban district?

While BJP representatives admit that there has been a slight slip in the prospects of the party in the city, experts list several reasons for the below average performance of BJP.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, A Narayana, professor of Political Philosophy and Indian Politics, said that one of the main factors that helped Congress outperform BJP was the clout of the MLAs who were elected. "Congress seems to have under prepared for polls in Bengaluru. The number of seats they have won is due to the efforts of individual candidates rather than the party," he said.

These leaders, irrespective of the notion that urban areas vote for BJP, have cultivated their own vote banks which are crucial for their win, he said. He said that urban voter backing the BJP was inaccurate, as urban voters were not homogenous.

Harish Ramaswamy, political expert, said that Karnataka BJP was affected by a lot of in-house problems. "Apart from that, a larger chunk of people prefer to be entrepreneurial in attitude. Since the promises made by the BJP are not working, there must have been a disillusionment among young urban voters," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, was the lone saviour as his speeches secured some votes for the BJP. Impact of other leaders who descended in Bengaluru on the last day of campaigning was very marginal, he said.

When contacted, Ashwatnarayan, BJP spokesperson admitted that party had suffered a setback in the city and blamed it on the Congress. He alleged that in some constituencies, due to the connivance of BBMP and State government, names of many BJP voters were found missing. "This was done intentionally when Congress was in power," he said. To a question on BJP national president Amit Shah's 'Mission 25' in Bengaluru, he said that BJP was trying to win at least 20 seats in Bengaluru, but fell short.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru BJP congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision