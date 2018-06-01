Karnataka government portfolios decided: JD(S) to hold finance ministry, Congress gets Home; ministers to take oath on June 6

By Online Desk

After hard bargaining between the Congress and JD-U, which came together after the Karnataka elections throwed up a fractured result, the portfolios in the coalition government have been announced.

The Finance ministry, which was an important bone of contention, will be held by the JD-U while the Home ministry will be held by the Congress. The new ministers will take oath on June 6.

AICC General secretary K C Venugopal said that H D Kumaraswamy will continue as chief minister for the whole five year term. A Congress and JD (S) coalition coordination committee headed by former chief minister Siddaramaiah will be formed to ensure the alliance continues smoothly.

Congress gets 22 ministries including Home, Irrigation, Health, Agriculture and Women Child Welfare.

12 ministries, including Finance & Excise, PWD, Education, Tourism and Transport goes to JD(S).

K C Venugopal also said the Congress-JD(S) alliance will continue for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy along with his Deputy and Pradesh Congress Committee chief G Parameshwara met Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan to discuss the dates for the swearing-in of the new ministers.