Home States Karnataka

No political intervention in police department: CM H D Kumaraswamy

Assuring that there would be no government intervention in the Police department, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy directed senior police officials to ensure law and order in the State.

Published: 01st June 2018 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Assuring that there would be no government intervention in the Police department, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy directed senior police officials to ensure law and order in the State, here on Thursday.

He was speaking at a meeting of top police officials in Vidhana Soudha. He said that the State government will not tolerate any anti-social activities, especially in Bengaluru, in the coming days. Officials should be alert to prevent any incidents that disturb the harmony in any part of the State, he said.

During the meeting, Kumaraswamy was also briefed about the steps taken to prevent untoward incidents, following the lynching of a person based on rumours in Bengaluru recently. Director General and Inspector General of Police Neelamani N Raju said that police were on alert to prevent such incidents and steps were being taken to create awareness about the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Police H D Kumaraswamy Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision