No political intervention in police department: CM H D Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Assuring that there would be no government intervention in the Police department, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy directed senior police officials to ensure law and order in the State, here on Thursday.

He was speaking at a meeting of top police officials in Vidhana Soudha. He said that the State government will not tolerate any anti-social activities, especially in Bengaluru, in the coming days. Officials should be alert to prevent any incidents that disturb the harmony in any part of the State, he said.

During the meeting, Kumaraswamy was also briefed about the steps taken to prevent untoward incidents, following the lynching of a person based on rumours in Bengaluru recently. Director General and Inspector General of Police Neelamani N Raju said that police were on alert to prevent such incidents and steps were being taken to create awareness about the issue.