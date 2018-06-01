Home States Karnataka

Railways monsoon timetable to come into effect this month

With effect from June 10, the Railways will be implementing the monsoon timetable for five pairs of trains passing through South Western Railway Zone.

Published: 01st June 2018 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With effect from June 10, the Railways will be implementing the monsoon timetable for five pairs of trains passing through South Western Railway Zone. This change in timings will be effective for these trains on various dates beginning from June 10 to October 31.

* Yeshwantpur- Karwar - Yeshwantpur Express (Via Shravanabelagola)

Beginning June 11, the Yeshwantpur - Karwar Express (Train no. 16515) will depart from Yeshwantpur at 7.10am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It will reach Karwar at 11pm the same day. In the return direction, beginning from June 11, the Karwar - Yeshwantpur Express (Train no. 16516) will depart from Karwar at 5.30 am on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and will reach Yeshwantpur at 8.30pm the same day.

* Karwar-KSR-Bengaluru City-Karwar Express (via Mysuru)

Beginning June 10, the KSR Bengaluru City- Karwar Express (Train No. 16517/16523) departs from KSR Bengaluru City at 8.30pm on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and reaches Karwar at 2.35pm of the next day. Beginning from June 11, the train in the return direction, the Karwar- KSR Bengaluru City Express (Train No. 16524/16518) departs from Karwar at 2.55pm Mondays,Tuesdays and Wednesdays and reaches KSR Bengaluru City at 8.20am the following day. The Train No-16524 will amalgamate with Train No-16518 and Train No-16523 will bifurcate with Train No-16517 at Mangalore Central.

*Karwar- KSR Bengaluru City - Karwar Express (Via Shravanabelagola)

Beginning June 10, the Karwar - KSR Bengaluru City Express (Train nos 16514/16512) will depart from Karwar at 2.55pm on Sundays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and reaches KSR Bengaluru City at 6.55am the following day. From June 13, the KSR Bengaluru City- Karwar Express (Train nos 16511/16513) departs from KSR Bengaluru City at 7.15pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and reaches Karwar at 1.15 pm on the next day.

The timings of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna-Vasco Da Gama Weekly Superfast Express and the Pune-Ernakulam-Pune Express too have been changed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Railways monsoon timetable trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision