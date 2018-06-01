Railways monsoon timetable to come into effect this month

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With effect from June 10, the Railways will be implementing the monsoon timetable for five pairs of trains passing through South Western Railway Zone. This change in timings will be effective for these trains on various dates beginning from June 10 to October 31.

* Yeshwantpur- Karwar - Yeshwantpur Express (Via Shravanabelagola)

Beginning June 11, the Yeshwantpur - Karwar Express (Train no. 16515) will depart from Yeshwantpur at 7.10am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It will reach Karwar at 11pm the same day. In the return direction, beginning from June 11, the Karwar - Yeshwantpur Express (Train no. 16516) will depart from Karwar at 5.30 am on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and will reach Yeshwantpur at 8.30pm the same day.

* Karwar-KSR-Bengaluru City-Karwar Express (via Mysuru)

Beginning June 10, the KSR Bengaluru City- Karwar Express (Train No. 16517/16523) departs from KSR Bengaluru City at 8.30pm on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and reaches Karwar at 2.35pm of the next day. Beginning from June 11, the train in the return direction, the Karwar- KSR Bengaluru City Express (Train No. 16524/16518) departs from Karwar at 2.55pm Mondays,Tuesdays and Wednesdays and reaches KSR Bengaluru City at 8.20am the following day. The Train No-16524 will amalgamate with Train No-16518 and Train No-16523 will bifurcate with Train No-16517 at Mangalore Central.

*Karwar- KSR Bengaluru City - Karwar Express (Via Shravanabelagola)

Beginning June 10, the Karwar - KSR Bengaluru City Express (Train nos 16514/16512) will depart from Karwar at 2.55pm on Sundays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and reaches KSR Bengaluru City at 6.55am the following day. From June 13, the KSR Bengaluru City- Karwar Express (Train nos 16511/16513) departs from KSR Bengaluru City at 7.15pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and reaches Karwar at 1.15 pm on the next day.

The timings of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna-Vasco Da Gama Weekly Superfast Express and the Pune-Ernakulam-Pune Express too have been changed.