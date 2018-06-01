Three city students among top 100 in CLAT-2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three students from the state have bagged positions at the all-India level at the top 100 ranks in the Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT) 2018, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

Bengaluru girl Anagha M V is the Karnataka topper and ranked 22 at the all-India level and city boy Shashank Tewari is the second state topper and he ranked 31 at the all-India level. Karthik Rai, another Bengaluru boy, is the third topper in the state and he ranked 53 in the country.

All the top three ranks in the country were bagged by students from Jaipur. Aman Garg stood first followed by Devish Kaushik and Anmol Gupta. CLAT 2018 was conducted on May 13 where at least 59,000 students appeared for the test. CLAT results will be available online till June 6. Admission for 2,340 undergraduate law seats will be given at 19 national law universities across the nation.

Shashank Tewari, Anagha M V and Karthik Rai

NLSIU Bengaluru is their hot favourite

CLAT toppers this year have one thing in common - many of them are interested in National Law School India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru. Anagha, a student of Mahaveer Jain College at JC Road in Bengaluru, said, "I got 89.5% in PUC and pursued commerce. I would now like to get into NLSIU Bengaluru."

Karthik Rai, a student of Vidya Mandir Independent PU College, Malleswaram, secured 97% in PU II. He said, "My father was an LLB graduate but due to financial difficulties he was forced to take up a banking job. I now want to fulfil his dream and that is why I took up CLAT. I now want to get into NLSIU Bengaluru."

Shashank secured 90% in PUC from Delhi Public School North from Commerce stream. "My distant uncle is a lawyer who inspired me to take up CLAT and I hope I will get into NLSIU Bengaluru."

CLAT under criticism

This year the CLAT exam has been under a lot of criticism because of the 'mismanagement in the exam centres'. Several students filed online petitions to the organisers soon after the exams. At one centre in Bengaluru the exam was held up to 8pm due to technical glitches. Some students from other states even approached the Supreme Court, which then directed NUALS to look into the matter and resolve the grievances of the students by May 30 and announce the results.

Reservation amendment bill pending before Guv

The 50% reservations proposed at NLSIU Bengaluru for students of Karnataka through the amendments during 2017-18 academic year will not be applicable to the admission under CLAT 2018. According to the officials from NLSIU Bengaluru, the bill is still pending before the Governor and it should have been notified before the CLAT exam.