BSNL to roll out 4G service in Karnataka soon

MYSURU: BSNL chief general manager of Karnataka R Mani said the state-owned telecom operator will introduce 4G services at the earliest in the state and further enhance the Internet services. “Tenders are ready and equipments will be installed once the Telecom Ministry clears the proposals,” he said. Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, Mani said Karnataka will get around 430 towers and the 4G services will open up a level playing field with other private operators.

Refuting that the Telecom Ministry is delaying 4G services due to pressure from private operators, he said one 4G tower was commissioned by the minister at Shivamogga and have assured to clear the proposal to extend the same to rest of the state. The BSNL also has plans to lay optical fibre taking

it to 52,000 households in Mysuru alone.

Mobile services are expanded by upgrading the technology and increasing the number of towers in a big way to improve network quality in Karnataka by adding 1,280 3G towers at the cost of `228 crore. The teleco has also replaced 70 old technology Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs).