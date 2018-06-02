Cattle trader death case: Hiriyadka SI suspended

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The sub-inspector of Hiriyadka police station has been suspended in connection with the suspicious death of an elderly man who was allegedly transporting cattle illegally. Sub-inspector of Hiriyadka police station D N Kumar was suspected on Thursday, a day after Hussainabba (61) of Jokatte, Mangaluru, was found dead at Perdoor. His family had alleged it to be a case of murder.

Sources said that sub-inspector D N Kumar has been suspended. He has been suspended not only for dereliction of duty, but also for not taking appropriate action in the case, it is said. More police personnel - assistant sub-inspector, head constable and police jeep driver are also likely to be suspended soon in connection to the case, sources say.

Hussainabba along with three others was transporting cattle, allegedly illegally, in the wee hours of Wednesday, when their vehicle was waylaid. Three of them managed to escape while Hussainabba was later found dead. The police had received a call at 4.15 am on Wednesday about cattle trafficking and had rushed to the spot. The exact circumstances that led to Hussainabba’s death are unknown. The family had received a call on Wednesday morning that his body was found on a hillock in Perdoor. Local people alleged that the police were in connivance with Bajrang Dal activists.