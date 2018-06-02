CM H D Kumaraswamy seeks NRN’s guidance for Bengaluru development

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday met Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and sought his suggestions and guidance for taking up development projects in the city.“CM met Murthy and had a detailed discussion on infrastructure development in Bengaluru and smart waste management solutions. The CM sought Murthy’s guidance on forming an expert committee to look into the problems related to infrastructure and solid waste management in the city,” according to a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

According to Kumaraswamy, the proposed expert committee will be headed by the Chief Minister and meet every two months to review the progress of the projects taken up in city.“Murthy told CM that he is glad to be part of the project and he will give his suggestions shortly on the planning and development of Infrastructure and effective waste management system for the City,” the release stated.

Referring to Kumaraswamy’s visit to Israel to learn more about the successful farming techniques used by that country, Murthy is said to have told him that he had taken such an initiative when he was not in power and appreciated his concern for the welfare of farmers. On issues related to city development, Murthy suggested the Chief Minister to take into confidence a large number of NGOs working in the city on various issues related to development, while planning and implementing the urban development projects, the release from the CMO added.